WATCH: Jordan Spieth’s Errant Tee Shot Breaks Fan’s iPhone at WGC Match Play

It’s been an interesting couple weeks for PGA Tour golfer Jordan Spieth and his tee shots.

Nearly two weeks after his tee shot at The Players Championship stayed in bounds after hitting a fan, Spieth apparently broke a fan’s iPhone at the WGC Match Play this weekend. It happened on the seventh hole on Wednesday as the tournament got underway.

The craziest part? Spieth managed to make par despite chipping it farther than he wanted. That left him with a 30-foot putt, which he drained.

From the "iPhone 20" claim to the 30-footer, this entire @JordanSpieth sequence at 7 had it all and more. pic.twitter.com/EwOgQ4VSs1 — Skratch (@Skratch) March 23, 2023

Spieth got off to a fast start to the tournament on Wednesday, holing out his chip on the 15th hole for the walk-off, 4 and 3 victory over Mackenzie Hughes. The chip was impressive, and Spieth knew it.

That led him to apologize to Hughes afterward — in no uncertain terms.

“I told Mac that was kind of some bulls–t, so I kind of apologized there for the way that it ended,” via Golf Channel.

Spieth also discussed his approach as he hit the shot, saying he ended up changing his plan after he saw what kind of shot he had.

“I told [caddie] Michael [Greller], I think 10 feet left is the best option,” Spieth said. “Then I got down there, and went well … I may as well go ahead and play a higher, fuller one and try and get it close.”

The last time Spieth hit a fan with a ball, it ended up saving his tournament. It happened on the ninth hole at The Players March 10, and if the ball didn’t stay in bounds thanks to the patron’s leg, Spieth likely would have missed the cut. Instead, he continued on and finished the tournament 6-under par. That was quite the improvement after his rough start which had him a little closer to the cut line than he probably wanted.

But he made sure to give credit to that fan for keeping him in the field.

“I got an extremely lucky break on 9 or I wouldn’t be playing the weekend,” Spieth said, via the AP. “Trying to get that guy’s information and see literally whatever he wants this weekend. Because everything from here on out is because it hit him.”

The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play runs through Sunday at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Spieth dropped his Thursday match to Taylor Montgomery, 2 and 1, to fall to 1-1 on the weekend.