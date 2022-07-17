Jordan Spieth Partakes in ‘Unusual’ Interview with Reporter at Open Championship

Things got WEIRD between Jordan Spieth and a reporter at the Open Championship in St. Andrews on Saturday.

After carding a 4-under 68 in Round 3 to reach 8-under for the tournament, Spieth mentioned that he would “probably do an ice bath tonight” to recover ahead of his round on Sunday. He probably wasn’t expecting to get much of a follow up after that comment.

Somehow in the exchange, Spieth would end up revealing where he was staying this weekend in Scotland. Here’s the full back-and-forth, courtesy of Christopher Powers of Golf Digest.

Q. You have a nice break coming up. Three weeks?

SPIETH: I do, yeah. This is eight out of 10. I’ll probably do an ice bath tonight, which ice baths are a lot harder in Scotland than they are in Memphis.

Q. Do you do a lot of ice baths?

SPIETH: I like to do cold therapy whenever I can. I think it’s the most beneficial thing I’ve found.

Q. Cold therapy sounds better, by the way.

SPIETH: If there’s cold plunges, but it’s ice baths over here.

Q. What does it do for you?

SPIETH: I feel like I get fresh legs the next day. I try to get physio work on them and do that. If I don’t do it versus do it — I do that and NormaTec boots. You know those compression pants that people wear. I do those every night on the road and ice bath. If I don’t do them, I actually feel my legs are fatigued the next morning. When I do, I don’t notice it.

Q. If you weren’t playing eight out of ten, would you do ice baths?

SPIETH: It would depend on how many, to be honest. Like I can tell if I’m a little down or not, starting the week with energy. It just helps kind of get that energy — and it helps me sleep better too.

Q. Where do you get the ice?

SPIETH: I’m at the Rusacks.

Q. What room? Just kidding.

SPIETH: And ice is hard to get into a Coca Cola over here, so I’m very lucky that they have access to a big ice machine, and they bring bags of ice. Justin’s doing it over there too. So we’ve kind of — we’ve gotten lucky that they’ve hooked us up there, yeah. Thank you. This is an unusual interview.

Indeed, an unusual interview and that went a lot further on the subject of ice baths than you’d expect. But hey, at Spieth wasn’t asked the same set of questions, right?

Jordan Spieth has Quietly had a Nice Weekend at the Old Course

Out on the links, Spieth has continued his run of form which began with a victory at the RBC Heritage on April 14. Spieth has posted under-par scores in each round at the Old Course and finds himself T-11 heading into Sunday.

Spieth will need to post his best round yet to have a shot at winning his second Claret Jug, with the leaders well ahead. Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy both sit at 16-under, tied for the lead.