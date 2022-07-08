Jordan Spieth Shoots Down LIV Golf Rumors, Says He ‘Fully Supports’ PGA Tour

LIV Golf surprised many after landing some of the sport’s biggest names, luring them away from the PGA Tour with big paychecks and a “more flexible schedule.” Despite a report suggesting Jordan Spieth had interest in being the next to switch his allegiance, the three-time major champion is happy with his current situation.

Friday, rumors surfaced about Spieth’s interest in leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf. The 28-year-old golf star took to Twitter shortly after the initial reports to immediately shoot down the speculation.

“Because of false reporting today, I feel the need to comment,” Spieth wrote. “Let me be clear, any reports that I am contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf — to win PGA Tour events and major Championships, and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me.”

Tweets indicating Spieth would be the next to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf have been deleted.

Spieth’s emphatic tone suggests he has no interest in leaving the PGA Tour. However, other players — most notably Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka — previously denied interest in joining LIV Golf before ultimately accepting the offer.

So, despite Spieth’s comments on Friday, there might still be some questions out there. After seeing so many professional golfers flip-flop over the past month, who can blame anyone for being skeptical?

Jordan Spieth’s Impressive 10 Years With the PGA Tour

There’s no doubt LIV Golf would be in an even better spot with Jordan Spieth on the roster. His first 10 years on the PGA Tour have been impressive, to say the least.

Spieth is a three-time major winner, claiming a Masters crown and U.S. Open title in 2015, followed by an Open Championship victory in 2017. The one that eludes Spieth is the PGA Championship.

Additionally, Spieth has won 13 PGA Tour events and earned 16 victories in professional golf. In 2015, he climbed to the No. 1 ranking in the sport. Not too shabby for a guy still under 30.

Several of golf’s top stars decided to take a chance on LIV Golf. Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are just some of the notable names. Jordan Spieth — for now — has no plans on being the next.