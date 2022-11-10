Josh Allen Misses Practice Again, Bills Mafia Getting Worried

As gameday approaches for the Buffalo Bills, concerns are beginning to increase among their fans. Quarterback Josh Allen missed a second-straight day of practice, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Allen is recovering from an elbow injury he sustained in Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets over the weekend. He didn’t leave the game on Sunday but there was an expectation that it could impact the week of practice.

In that regard, nothing has changed. But for the QB to miss consecutive practices — even if it’s simply precautionary — has caused some concern among Bills fans.

For a second straight day, Bills listed that QB Josh Allen officially did not practice today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

One NFL fan expressed serious concern over the fact that the team hasn’t released much information on Allen’s injury.

“The fact that we won’t talk specifics of the injury says it all,” the individual wrote.

Another fan didn’t seem to mind the Bills holding him out, saying, “Need to rest him a week or two. He gets hurt, season and playoffs is over.”

One Twitter user chimed in, “IMO this appears like JA will not be playing Sunday.”

Josh Allen’s Game Status Remains Unknown

While some panic has popped up regarding Josh Allen’s status, there’s still no clear indication of whether he’ll play this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier in the week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Allen would likely be limited all week in practice. However, at the time, he didn’t seem like he’d miss Sunday’s game.

“QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted. “He’s still undergoing tests to be sure.”

Buffalo enters Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record following last week’s loss to the Jets. Minnesota sits at 7-1 with their last loss coming in Week 2.