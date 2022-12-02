Josh Allen Shows Off Hilarious TNF Big Hat After Bills Defeat Patriots, Social Media Lights Up

Josh Allen’s fashion is changing with the times. The star NFL quarterback jumped on the big hat bandwagon following the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

On the postgame show, Allen was seen sporting one of the big hats that has gained a lot of popularity in recent weeks. It started last Sunday, when Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson sported an oversized lid after a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Plenty of hilarious photos were captured of Allen wearing the giant TNF ballcap.

Josh Allen got a TNF big hat on the postgame show.



Shoutout Brian Robinson's friend. pic.twitter.com/o9Z4xGa1Hl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2022

Allen’s willingness to sport the larger-than-life hat had social media rumbling after Thursday’s game. Most people loved to see the star QB having a little fun.

“Jets fan here but c’mon man how can you not love Josh Allen?!?!” One fan wrote on Twitter. Another social media user chimed in by saying, “I cannot wait to see this on the next Bills TikTok meme mashup.”

Allen had every reason to enjoy himself after Thursday Night Football. The Bills quarterback threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22-of-33 passes. He also added 20 yards on the ground.

Buffalo improved to 9-3 with the win. We’ll see if Allen keeps one of those big hats around to wear every time the Bills are on the right side of the scoreboard.

Brian Robinson Sets Table for Josh Allen’s Big Hat

Brian Robinson walked so Josh Allen could run. Well, at least when it comes to the world of big hats. The Washington Commanders running back was actually the first NFL player to don one of these hilariously large lids.

Robinson wore an oversized Commanders hat following his team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. He finished the game with 105 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and a touchdown in the victory. So, just like Allen, he had some fun after the game.

Fans absolutely loved the look … and his attitude. As it turns out, Robinson’s friend owns a big hat company, and he wanted to show support.

“What we’re learning here is Brian Robinson is an incredible friend,” one Twitter user wrote.

Will this be the new thing in the NFL? We’ve seen a big hat two weeks in a row. We’ll definitely keep an eye out to see if it becomes a trend among players in the league.