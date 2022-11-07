Josh Allen’s Injury Uncertainty Has Buffalo Bills Fans Nervous

Check in on your friends who happen to be Buffalo Bills fans, Outsiders. There’s a lot of nervous energy coming from the northeast with uncertainty surrounding start quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen suffered an elbow injury late in Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Though it didn’t keep the quarterback sidelined in the game, it could impact him for the week ahead.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out on Monday that Allen “is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss.”

So, for right now, it sounds like Allen is likely to play in Buffalo’s Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings. But the looming uncertainty has created a bit of a panic.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited this week because of an elbow injury suffered late in Sunday’s loss but as of now it’s considered a situation to monitor rather than an ailment that would keep him out of the game, sources say. He’s still undergoing tests to be sure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

One NFL fan tweeted, “A Josh Allen season-ending injury would be the most buffalo thing ever and will finally convince me that stadium is f—ing cursed.”

Another fan wasn’t too comforted by the release, saying of the injury, “Not gonna lie, this looked real ugly live.”

One individual is basically crossing his fingers and toes, saying he’s “hoping for the best.”

Allen’s health is obviously a key aspect to Buffalo’s success this season. Fans won’t be relieved until they see the quarterback on the field throwing passes.

Josh Allen and SkyCam Take Hard Hits Sunday

Josh Allen wasn’t the alone in taking a hard hit during Sunday’s Bills-Jets game. The CBS SkyCam took a shot, as well, causing a delay in the game.

OK, maybe it didn’t get wrapped up by Von Miller, but it did malfunction at one point in the game. The SkyCam caused a delay in the third quarter, pausing the game.

SkyCam’s exit didn’t last long. The overhead camera returned to the game, providing fans excellent shots of Sunday’s contest — though Bills fans might want to forget it.

We can only happen Allen’s injury cures up as quickly as the SkyCam’s ailment.