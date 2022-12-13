Journalist Grant Wahl’s Body Returned to U.S. After Sudden Death at Qatar World Cup

U.S. officials have confirmed that the remains of deceased soccer journalist Grant Wahl have been repatriated to America. His personal belongings were also returned. Wahl, a celebrated journalist in sports media, died suddenly while covering the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar.

The Department of State was in charge of getting Grant Wahl back to the United States. Ned Price, the spokesperson for the government entity, was able to confirm their efforts were successful on Monday.

“Our ambassador in Doha [Qatar], Timmy Davis, has been in close and nearly constant contact with the family of Grant Wahl and Ambassador Davis has been, in turn, close and regular contact with senior officials from the Department,” Price said, via Fox News. “Our embassy worked nearly around the clock to help the family see to it that their wishes were fulfilled. This morning, we did confirm that Grant Wahl’s remains and his belongings were repatriated to the United States. Just as an embassy officer has accompanied Grant’s remains in Doha, an Embassy Consular officer accompanied his remains and his belongings on the flight back to the United States.”

When Price finished his comments, he said “At this point, we will defer to the family to speak to the next steps.”

So, if we hear anything more about this situation it is likely to come from the Wahl family themselves. This is such an unfortunate and tragic situation. Wahl was just 48 years old. During his career, he solidified himself as one of the premier journalists in the sport of soccer and left a mark in the basketball world as well.

With the news that Grant Wahl’s remains have been returned, there have been other statements released. It was reported that Wahl collapsed while he was in the press box. After paramedics attempted CPR, they transported him to a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy did release a statement on the matter.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of the U.S. journalist Grant Wahl,” the person said. “Grant was known for his enormous love of football and was in Qatar to cover his eighth FIFA World Cup.” The statement went in to detail what happened leading up to his death.

So, it looks like Wahl’s family will have some closure in this case. While there were rumors and stories abound. Wahl’s family is understandably shocked and will need time to process this tragedy.