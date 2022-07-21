Juan Soto’s Agent Reveals How Nationals Spurned The All-Star

Juan Soto turning down a $440 million contract caught the attention of the baseball world last week. Now, the 23-year-old is on the trade market ahead of MLB’s August 2 deadline. Before the two-time all-star won Monday night’s Home Run Derby, the outfielder flew commercial to the midsummer classic. Denying Soto’s request to fly private to the festivities in Los Angeles, it appears the Nationals are salty after the star’s contract rejection.

Juan Soto's agent confirmed that the Washington Nationals "refused" to charter him a flight to the Home Run Derby, after he rejected their $440M contract extension.



Soto flew commercial, arrived in LA at 1:30 a.m, then won the Derby.



(via @usatoday) pic.twitter.com/BWiPZOaep8 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 20, 2022

However, the situation extends past simply spurning Soto. The Nationals not only wouldn’t charter the team’s star and Nationals manager Dave Martinez, but Washington also asked a rival club for help. Playing the Atlanta Braves IN the nation’s capital on Sunday afternoon, the host asked its guest to make room for Soto. But Atlanta rejected the offer, citing a full plane for team personnel and media.

The Nats asked the Braves if they’d let Soto/Davey Martinez on their team plane and were told it was full (they took staff and team media). While the Astros took Paul Blackburn, the Braves were smart avoid any suggestion of impropriety via extra time with an available superstar. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 21, 2022

After news broke of the awkward circumstances, ESPN’s Buster Olney pleaded with fans to look at the several angles. While a disappointed Nationals franchise – on the verge of losing its generational star – wouldn’t pony up the funds, the franchise isn’t necessarily blameless. Olney asks why Soto’s agent, contract piranha Scott Boras, couldn’t charter a flight. Or even why Soto – under contract in 2022 for $17.1 million – didn’t pay for better accommodations.

The Nationals should've chartered a private flight for Juan Soto to the HR Derby. In lieu of the Nats doing the right thing, Scott Boras also had the opportunity to arrange a flight for the client. In lieu of team or agent stepping up, Soto makes $17.1m; he could've done it, too. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 21, 2022

But Jon Heyman of MLB Network refutes the idea Boras could’ve arranged for a ride. Agents can only gift players gifts worth up to $500. However, chartering a jet costs roughly $3,000 per hour according to a quick Google search.

Teams sometimes provide private travel to All-Star Gane to players who by definition are performing at elite level but are not obligated to do so. Players can also pay for their own private travel. But agents are disallowed ftom paying as private travel is Obvs a gift over $500. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 21, 2022

The onus falls upon the franchise, the player or even the league to sort it out.

But Juan Soto Isn’t Alone In Finding Affordable Flight Plans

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn hitched a flight with the Houston Astros to the All-Star Game. Maybe it’s more common than we think. But considering Major League Baseball’s constant marketing blunders, it’s easy to point the finger at the team.

Blackburn isn’t worth Soto’s 2022 salary. However, it’s not an unreasonable request to assume an MLB franchise can scrounge together a few dollars to transport the team’s best players to represent the franchise in baseball’s big celebration. Then again, we all know how much the Athletics prefer to keep every penny on the field.