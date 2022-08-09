Judge Rules Against Three LIV Golf Members Playing in FedEx Cup Playoffs

Round 1 belongs to the PGA Tour. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied the temporary restraining order request from three LIV Golf members, which would’ve granted them access to the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs. Multiple outlets reported the news, including Yahoo Sports.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Freeman ruled against Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones. She claimed the trio hadn’t proven they’d suffer “irreparable harm” by being left out of the PGA Tour’s postseason.

Tuesday marked the first of what is expected to be multiple courtroom appearances as the battle between LIV Golf and PGA Tour continues. It’s a big victory off the tee box for the PGA Tour, too.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspended players who left the tour for the Saudi-backed league. Those golfers who jumped to LIV Golf for the guaranteed contract are taking legal action in hopes of being able to participate in both.

Kind of weird for players who claimed they’d like a more flexible schedule, right?

While the PGA Tour can quietly celebrate this victory, there are more courtroom visits ahead. Who knows how those will turn out in the coming weeks and months.

But, for now, Gooch, Swafford and Jones have been sent home and won’t be participants in the PGA Tour’s postseason.

PGA Tour Fires Back at LIV Golf Lawsuit

Before Tuesday’s ruling, the PGA Tour responded to the lawsuit filed by LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones. All three golfers qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs prior to their defection to the new tour.

The PGA Tour said the three golfers left, “knowing full well that they would breach Tour Regulations.” The statement also says “[LIV Golf] paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money.” It pointed the Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the league, as well.