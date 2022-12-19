WATCH: Julian Edelman Comes Unglued After Patriots’ Hilariously Bad Loss to Raiders

Now that Julian Edelman isn’t wearing the helmet and shoulder pads, he’s become a fan. And on Sunday, after seeing his former team make one of the most bone-headed plays in NFL history, the ex-Patriots receiver came unglued.

In case you missed the epic failure on Sunday, the Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24-24 with time expired in regulation. The Patriots attempted to lateral their way to the endzone, but Jakobi Meyers threw the ball directly into the hands of Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones.

Jones stiff-armed New England quarterback Mac Jones and raced to the endzone to give the Raiders a 30-24 win. New England fans absolutely melted down, and so did Edelman.

“What the f— are we doing?!” Edelman said twice. Then, the former receiver threw his hat in frustration.

That was the question several Patriots fans asked after that play. Well, at least those that weren’t left speechless by the bizarre ending to the game.

If New England would’ve just held onto the football, the game would’ve headed into overtime. But, the Pats tried to make something out of nothing, and it really cost them.

Will Julian Edelman Think About a Return Now?

Coincidentally, the dumbest play of the NFL season occurred just a few days after Julian Edelman discussed a potential return to the league. The former Patriots receiver revealed that multiple teams have reached out recently about jumping back into the game.

“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” Edelman said, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.”

New England may not be a contender, but perhaps Edelman could prevent dumb plays like this from happening? It might help his sanity as a fan.

Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots. He totaled 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also tallied 2,612 return yards and four additional touchdowns.

The Patriots won three Super Bowl rings while Edelman was a member of the squad from 2009-20.