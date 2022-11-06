Justin Fields Breaks Michael Vick’s Single-Game Rushing Record for Quarterback

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is starting to flash the potential which made him a first-round draft pick last season.

Albeit in a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Justin Fields had a historic day. With 178 yards on the ground, Fields broke the all-time single-game rushing record by a quarterback. Michael Vick held the record for 20 years, rushing for 173 yards as a member of the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Fields just broke Mike Vick's record for rushing yards by a Quarterback in a regular season game with 178 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/o1Ty3JM38C — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 6, 2022

Fields’ best was on display in the third quarter when he dropped back to pass, saw no one open and took off. He evaded multiple Dolphins defenders and was soon on his way to the end zone for a 61-yard score.

Oh but wait, there’s more.

In case you missed it, Justin Fields is a quarterback. And in the throwing department, he was quite good there as well. Justin Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. It’s Fields’ first-career game with three passing touchdowns.

The Bears as a group rushed for 252 yards. They’ve now surpassed 225 yards on the ground in four straight games, joining the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams in the Super Bowl era to accomplish the feat.

Bears Fail to Pull off Upset vs. Dolphins

Fields’ heroics weren’t enough to take down the Dolphins, who entered Soldier Field as 4.5-point favorites. Receiver Tyreek Hill, on a historic pace to start the season, hauled in seven receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown, his first trip to the end zone since Week 2.

With the win over the Bears, Miami improved to 6-0 on the season in games that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finished. The third-year signal caller completed 21-of-30 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Newly-acquired running back Jeff Wilson made an impact in his first game with Miami. He accumulated 72 total yards on 12 touches with a score.