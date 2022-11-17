Justin Jefferson’s Game-Worn Gloves and Sleeve Going to Canton After Insane Catch

Justin Jefferson is going to Canton.

Well, not yet, but a piece of him is. The Minnesota Vikings receiver’s gloves and arm sleeve he wore this past Sunday have arrived in Canton and will soon be on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Forget catch of the year, it was the catch of the century. With the Vikings facing a 4th-and-18 trailing 27-23 to the Buffalo Bills (6-3) with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jefferson single-handily brought Minnesota back into the game. Quarterback Kirk Cousins looked Jefferson’s way, heaving a prayer downfield in his vicinity. It looked as if he was blanketed, but alas, he was not.

Jefferson went up and high-pointed the football with one hand and maintained possession while falling to the ground.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE SEASON

The highlight-reel catch kept the Vikings alive and served as a pivotal moment in the game. The Vikings would go onto defeat the Bills, 33-30, in overtime to improve to 8-1 on the season. Jefferson was the catalyst, recording a career-high 193 yards on 10 receptions with a score. Minnesota had a 6% chance to win the game when Jefferson made the catch.

“It felt like it was unreal. Like a movie,” Jefferson said after the game, via ESPN. “The big games, the big moments, when people are looking for you to make a play, that’s what I like the most.”

Justin Jefferson on Historic Pace

Jefferson, 23, is on a historic pace in just his third season in the NFL. With 1,060 yards through nine games, Jefferson is on pace to become the first player to surpass 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Calvin Johnson owns the record with 1,964 in 2012, though he did it in a 16-game campaign.