In 2017, four PGA Tour golfers — Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Smylie Kaufman — took a trip to the Bahamas after The Masters. It quickly became known as SB2K17 as they all posted pictures of their adventures.

Six years later, they’re back. And they added some new members to the group.

Thomas posted pictures from this year’s spring break adventure and the #SB2K17 crew. Now, instead of four people, it’s grown to a party of eight now that they all have gotten married. But the tradition continues.

“Spring Break has changed a bit since 2016… But we’re all still the same hooligans at heart,” Thomas wrote in his Instagram post. “Love these peeps!”

In addition to the changes in their personal lives, things are also a bit different on the tour. Notably, Kaufman no longer plays on the PGA Tour, but instead works for NBC Sports as an analyst. This is his first year in the role, and he was on the call for The PLAYERS Championship last month at TPC Sawgrass.

Although he misses playing on the tour, Kaufman acknowledged the need to step back and focus on his life as a husband and father.

“I still love being on a golf course,” Kaufman told The Florida Times-Union in March. “I love being with so many of the guys I played with on the Tour. I really did miss those guys.”

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler had strong showings at the HBC Heritage

After The Masters, the PGA Tour moved on to the RBC Heritage last weekend. Spieth turned in an impressive follow-up to The Masters and ended up taking Matthew Fitzpatrick to three playoff holes before Fitzpatrick hit a monster shot to pull off the victory. Spieth finished the tournament 17-under.

But Fowler also looked good after missing The Masters. He couldn’t play because he’s outside the world top 50 and has never won the tournament. In his first event since the Valero Texas Open, he finished tied for 15th at 11-under after shooting a 71 in his final round.

Thomoas finished two shots behind him at 9-under, which put him tied for 25th. At The Masters the week before, he struggled mightily and wound up missing the cut. However, that helped Tiger Woods make the cut to continue his record streak of 23 straight cuts made at Augusta National.