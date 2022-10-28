Justin Tucker Trolls Russell Wilson’s Airplane Workouts After Ravens Victory

Justin Tucker had time for a bit of trolling in the aftermath of the Baltimore Ravens‘ 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.”

On the plane en route from Tampa to Baltimore, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey thought it was a good time to whip out his phone and go live on Instagram. Tucker thought it was a good time to take a slight shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

Justin Tucker mocking Russell Wilson: “What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar is gonna be leading us in high knees. Flock nation, let’s fly.”



“What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard [Ravens quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] is gonna be leading us in high knees,” Tucker said. “Flock nation, let’s fly.”

Tucker followed up the zinger with “But we gotta play him, and we respect him.”

In case you’re wondering what the connection to Wilson is — first — a little backstory. Wilson and the Broncos are playing in London this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A majority of the team opted to use the eight-hour flight as a chance to get some much needed rest. Wilson, however, used it as an opportunity to get some more work in.

Wilson, who missed last Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury, revealed Wednesday that while his teammates were sound asleep on the plane, he was doing high knees in the aisle.

“I was on the plane, first two hours of the eight-hour flight here I was watching film, watching all the cutups and everything else, and then for the next four hours I was doing treatment on the plane,” Wilson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock. That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go.”

Wilson’s workout appears to have done the trick, as the 33-year-old is expected to make his return at Wembley Stadium.

“Barring any setbacks,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after Friday’s practice, “we’re hoping to see Russell out there.”