Juwan Howard Goes On Lengthy Praise of LeBron James

Juwan Howard couldn’t have been happier for LeBron James, as the latter now stands alone atop the NBA scoring list.

Once upon a time, the Michigan leader was teammates with James. The duo won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013. Now, Howard is watching as James does his thing in the NBA still, continuing to make history.

During his postgame press conference, Howard spoke glowingly about James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s formerly unbreakable scoring record.

“I stayed awake for that,” started Howard. “What a special moment for a special person. The person. We all talk about, ‘Who’s the greatest player? LeBron or MJ? Or Kobe?’ Let’s really admire and appreciate what LeBron brings to the game. To be 18 years old. No, excuse me. Let me go back. 15, 17. Called the chosen one. To follow that up with the work. Being dedicated to the game. Being dedicated to improving. Investing in yourself. Playing the game the right way. Sometimes when he gets stomped on because he’s made the right play, and everything thinks he needs to shoot the ball every time he gets it.

“LeBron is a gift. A gift to the game of basketball and to the fans. So I am so happy that I’ve got a chance to witness something that I thought would be tough to do. That LeBron — breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record. 38,000 points. Keep in mind, the points never really mattered to him. What mattered to him most was serving the game where he is inspiring young men to play the game they love. He’s doing it in a winning way. So to be able to go to the finals eight to ten years in a row. Also win four, with three different teams. That’s hard. I know how hard it is, because it took me 15. I won it with him. How special is that? I’m so proud of him.”

Juwan Howard on LeBron James: ‘I’m just so happy for his success”

Additionally, Howard made sure to credit his former teammate’s family for pushing him and always being there to help history come true.

“I’m so happy for his family. Give all the flowers to Savannah, and his wonderful kids for sacrificing, and allowing LeBron to be him,” added Howard. “I’m also happy that his mom — single mother, to be proud of her son. See his growth. Inspire him to live his goals and his dreams, supporting him during his journey. And then his friends. His friends is like his family. Those guys have supported him through thick and thin. It’s beautiful just to see how his life has blossomed. He’s deserved everything that is coming his way. It’s nice that these young men can look at him as an example, because he is. He’s a great example for the game of basketball. He’s a great example for a black man, father. Married to a beautiful queen. Great example for his kids.

“I’m just so happy for his success. He deserves everything that he has worked so hard for. I love him.”

As you can see, Juwan Howard has nothing but love for LeBron James. He knows we need to appreciate King James before he eventually hangs it up, and every basketball fan should.