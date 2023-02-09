Even During Super Bowl Week, Joe Burrow is on the Mind of Chiefs Star Defender

The Kansas City Chiefs have their full focus on the Philadelphia Eagles as they prepare for Super Bowl LVII. But when Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones was asked who his favorite quarterback is to sack, he couldn’t help but draw back to their AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, when Jones was asked the question his answer without any hesitation was “Joe Burrow”.

The Chiefs and Bengals rivalry ignited in last season’s AFC Championship game. Burrow manned an 18-point comeback to lead the Bengals to victory and a Super Bowl appearance. Cincinnati won their 2022 regular season matchup as well, but the Chiefs got the last laugh this season.

After a week of trash talk from various Bengals players and the mayor of Cincinnati, Kansas City defeated the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl. Jones had a monster game, proving that Burrow is his favorite to sack, with two sacks on the Bengals QB.

There’s no question that the Bengals and Chiefs rivalry will be looked forward to by many fans in the future. But for now, let’s see how much Jones likes sacking Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, as the Super Bowl kicks off this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

More on Jones

Jones has established himself as one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. For the first time in his career, he was named First-team All-Pro this season after three Second-team All-Pro appearances. He ended the regular season with the fourth most sacks in the NFL with 15.5. Additionally, he finished off the regular season with a 2.5 sack performance versus the Oakland Raiders.

Jones ended the regular season with four straight consecutive weeks with a sack, which is impressive, but not as much for him. Jones set the NFL record for most consecutive games with a sack in 2018 with 11, which still stands.

He will be seeking his second Super Bowl victory on Sunday. Jones was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win over the San Fransisco 49ers in 2019.