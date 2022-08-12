Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Updates Patrick Mahomes’ Status Following Practice Injury

Chiefs Nation can collectively breathe a huge sigh of relief after head coach Andy Reid updated everyone on his star quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ recent injury in practice. Last Monday, Mahomes had quite the scare during an 11-on-11 drill that ended with him in the medical tent. Thankfully for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans, Mahomes seems to be doing just fine.

“Patrick Mahomes briefly went to medical tent after 11-on-11 drill where pocket collapsed with DL pressure. Mahomes stayed on his feet then but might’ve misplaced a step. Came out of medical tent with tape around his left ankle. Mahomes went back in for QBs’ final drills of day,” Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell tweeted.

As the team’s training camp came to a close earlier this week, the Chiefs are gearing up for their preseason game on Saturday afternoon. According to head coach Andy Reid’s comments last week, we’re sure they’ll be cautious with Mahomes during their three preseason games. However, he looks set to start in their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on September 11.

“He got stepped on. He’s OK,” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to four straight AFC Championship games, but came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. When speaking to Lisa Salters at the Pro Bowl earlier this year, Mahomes spoke about what his team needs to do in 2022 to get back to the Big Game.

“We have to go through the process again,” Mahomes said. “You have to start from scratch every single year in this league. You have to go in with the mindset of ‘I’m going to get better and better every single day and hopefully give yourself a chance to be in the Super Bowl.'”

Patrick Mahomes Addresses Not Being the NFL’s Highest-Paid QB Anymore

In other training camp news involving Patrick Mahomes, the 26-year-old QB addressed the fact that he’s not the NFL‘s highest-paid quarterback anymore after this offseason. Two years ago, he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension to stay in Kansas City. With an average of $45 million per season, it was a record-breaking contract at the time. However, that changed in recent months.

Now, three other quarterbacks who have signed new deals are above Patrick Mahomes’ annual salary. They include Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million), and Deshaun Watson ($46 million). Reporters asked Mahomes about the contracts during training camp recently, but he gave a refreshing answer knowing he’s making plenty of money already.

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be set for life regardless of how the market went,” Mahomes said. “I think I’ve made enough money on the football field – and off of it as well – that it won’t matter at the end of the day. Money is one thing but when you get those Super Bowl rings at the end of your career. I think that’s going to be the thing that you look back on.”

Mahomes also realizes that QB contracts are always going to exceed each other as time goes on, so he takes in stride.

“They’ll keep setting the bar even higher,” he added. “Especially at the quarterback position, the next guy is the highest-paid guy. Any of these top-tier quarterbacks make such a difference that older contracts will get passed up.”