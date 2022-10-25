Kansas City Chiefs DL Frank Clark Hit With Suspension for Two 2021 Gun Arrests

The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The suspension, which begins immediately, stems from Clark’s multiple arrests in 2021. Clark was arrested in March 2021 in Los Angeles after he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle which did not have a license plate, per ESPN. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.

Three months later, police pulled Clark over for a code violation and discovered a gun in his vehicle. Clark pleaded no contest in Los Angeles this September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon. He received a sentence of one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

With the Chiefs (5-2) on bye this week, Clark will miss Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5). He is eligible to return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3).

Chiefs Will Miss Key Starter in Frank Clark

Clark, 29, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection. Acquired ahead of the 2019 season, Clark was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl team that season. In three-plus seasons in Kansas City, Clark has suited up in 50 games, recording 21.5 sacks and 103 tackles.

Clark had his finest performance of the season in Week 7. In Kansas City’s 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) Sunday, he had 1.5 sacks. The highlight was Clark whizzing past left tackle Trent Williams en route to tackling quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone for a safety.