Kansas City Chiefs Fans Throw Bottles at Raiders Players as They Exit Field at Halftime

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated their divisional foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football by a score of 30-29. Andy Reid’s squad advances to 4-1 on the year while Josh McDaniels’ Raiders fall to 1-4.

However, the Chiefs were down 20-10 at halftime, and fans appeared to throw bottles at Raiders players and coaches as the team went into the locker rooms.

Video of the bottles being thrown was posted by SportsCenter. It can be viewed below.

This was a few minutes after Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on Derek Carr.

Earlier in the contest, the referees called a controversial roughing the passer penalty against Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones.

During the second quarter of the Monday Night matchup, Jones sacked Carr and forced a fumble before Carr collided with the turf. The Chiefs had seemed to get a crucial third-and-8 stop on the visiting team, who was up 17-7. However, officials called roughing the passer on the sack. They ruled that Jones had landed on Carr with his full body weight.

The Raiders were able to extend their lead after the penalty. Daniel Carlson booted through a field goal to give the Raiders a 20-7 lead at that point. Video of the sack that forced the controversial call can be seen below.

Chris Jones gets called for roughing the passer and Andy Reid was not happy about it.

Social Media Users Weigh in On Bottles Thrown, Controversial Call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game

As the bottle reigned down, a Raiders coach appeared to point to spectators. He shouts up and as he dodges the incoming bottles.

Football fans and former players called out the egregious roughing the passer penalty. However, others pointed how terrible it was that the fans threw bottles.

“Classy,” one fan sarcastically wrote. Another agreed, writing: “Real classy.”

However, others were more focused on how terrible the roughing the passer call was.

“Can you blame them? That call was horrible,” one tweeted.

One fan wrote: “Carr technically tackled Chris Jones and Chris Jones called called for roughing the passer??? Force fumble, recovery and penalized. Has to be the worst call, ever #MNF.”

Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton also weighed in. He said: “Awful call @Chiefs @Raiders game. @NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!!”

“Chris Jones has both of the worst roughing the passer calls I’ve ever seen bro is actually cursed,” one user said.

The two teams combined for almost 750 total yards in the game. They went back and forth as Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns to Travis Kelce alone while Derek Carr linked up with Davante Adams.

Despite Las Vegas opening up with 17 unanswered points, the Kansas City Chiefs found a way to win.

Kansas City finished on top. Kelce paved the way with a “Monday Night Football”-record four touchdown catches, sealing a 30-29 victory that keeps the Chiefs atop the AFC West at 4-1, while dropping Josh McDaniels’ squad to 1-4 on the year.