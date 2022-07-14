Kansas City Chiefs’ Justin Reid Doesn’t Think Offense Will Slow Down Without Tyreek Hill

For the first time since 2015, the Kansas City Chiefs will enter a season without the services of receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, a three-time All-Pro, was dealt to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks back in March. Hill’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Chiefs’ receiving corps. Not only will the Chiefs fill that void, but they won’t skip a beat, if you ask newly signed safety Justin Reid.

Appearing on Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Reid said the key to the offense is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And when you have Mahomes, you’ll be just fine.

"We're in the toughest division in the NFL, that's no secret. It's gonna be fireworks every time anybody plays and you're gonna want to watch that." — @Chiefs S @JustinqReid pic.twitter.com/LT9t0jQtJc — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 13, 2022

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points.

“We’re going to combine that with great football across the board. Complementary offense, defense, special teams, and we’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL, that’s no secret. It’s going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna want to watch that.”

Who Will Replace Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs’ Offense?

Although the Chiefs finished the 2021 campaign as the No. 3 ranked offense, averaging 396.8 yards per game, the unit wasn’t quite as dominant as years past. Over a five-game stretch from Week 7-11, Kansas City averaged 19.2 points per game as the offense sputtered. They were still able to go 4-1 over that time and finished the season 12-5.

For the most part, Mahomes was still Mahomes. The 2018 AP NFL MVP threw for 4,839 yards with 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 66.3% passing. Hill was the team’s leading receiver, hauling in 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Making up for the loss of Hill’s production won’t be easy, but the Chiefs have added a couple veterans tasked with doing so. Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were each brought in, the former on a one-year deal and the latter on a three-year deal.

Smith-Schuster, 25, recorded 1,426 yards in 2018, but has been under the 1,000-yard plateau in every season since. In 2021, he played in just five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, hampered by a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, meanwhile, has never surpassed 700 yards in a single season. In 11 games in 2021 for the Green Bay Packers, he hauled in 26 receptions for 430 yards and three touchdowns. He’s known to be a burner and will likely aim to be a Hill-like receiver in head coach Andy Reid’s system.

In addition to the two veterans, Kansas City selected receiver Skyy Moore in the second-round of 2022 NFL Draft. The Western Michigan standout wrapped up his final collegiate campaign with 95 receptions for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns.