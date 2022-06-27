Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman Trey Smith ‘Can’t Blame’ Tyreek Hill For Joining Miami Dolphins

While speaking on a sports radio show recently, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith addressed former teammate Tyreek Hill signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Hill became a six-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. But he departed for South Florida seeking even more targets, and a huge payday didn’t hurt either.

Smith joined the J-Mart and Ramon radio show to talk about his first year in the NFL as he heads into his second campaign as a pro. The 23-year-old became an integral part of Kansas City’s offensive line during his rookie year as their starting right guard.

Of course, the radio show hosts had to ask about his former teammate Tyreek Hill. The wide receiver shocked everyone when he asked for a trade and Kansas City obliged. Hill became disgruntled with the Chiefs and stated that he wanted the ball thrown his way more often last season. He also wanted more money and the Dolphins didn’t mind backing up the truck to sign him.

Hill signed a four-year deal worth $120 million, including a $25.5 million signing bonus. According to his former teammate, Smith doesn’t blame Hill for leaving K.C., especially since the Dolphins paid up big time.

“Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can’t blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid,” Smith said on the J-Mart and Ramon radio show. “I’ll never blame a guy to get paid, but he’s got to do what’s best for him. I’m really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well.”

Tyreek Hill’s move from Kansas City to Miami was already controversial enough. Top players rarely leave teams that are as successful as the Chiefs in recent years. The organization has been to four straight AFC Championships, won a Lombardi Trophy, and is a perennial contender for the Super Bowl each season. Yet Hill’s priorities lied elsewhere.

He didn’t help his case when comparing Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to his new signal caller in third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. There’s not really a comparison since Tua has yet to lead Miami to the playoffs and the team hasn’t even made the postseason since 2016. According to Hill though, “As far as accuracy-wise, I’d rather have Tua all day.”

You could take Hill’s comments as simply supporting his new quarterback, but the wideout came under plenty of criticism for the hot take. But the 28-year-old later said that some of that criticism went way overboard. Last week, Hill revealed that he’s received death threats on social media for comparing Tagovailoa to Mahomes. While speaking during his podcast, It Needed To Be Said, Hill opened up about the over-the-top hatred he’s received.

“I got death threats on every social media account I own,” Tyreek Hill said. “Which is ridiculous.”

Hill thinks many fans likely took his QB comparison comments out of context. He attempted to clear up any confusion about his thoughts on Mahomes as he shared more details about his controversial comments.

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great,” he added. “We know that. But, right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback. He’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship. He’s also great, in my opinion, he just doesn’t have the accolades yet. I believe in him.”