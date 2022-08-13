kansas-city-chiefs-safety-justin-reid-kicks-extra-point-during-preseason-game

The film did not lie at Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice last week. Justin Reid can kick a football pretty well.

And it didn’t lie when it mattered — sort of — during the Chiefs’ first preseason game against the Chicago Bears Saturday. The Chiefs safety’s number was called to kick the PAT after Kansas City’s score just before halftime. Reid looked every bit the part of an NFL kicker, nailing the 33-yarder down the middle and through the uprights.

Yes, you saw that right. @JustinqReid with the PAT 🎯



📺: #KCvsCHI on KSHB pic.twitter.com/JKUa7B6T6m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 13, 2022

Reid, 25, showed the world his dual-threat capabilities when he converted on a 65-yarder at Chiefs practice last week.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid hit a 65-YARD FG in practice today… unreal 🤯



(via @JustinqReid) pic.twitter.com/cRYTZlgk25 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 7, 2022

Kicking is Nothing New For Justin Reid

Reid first showcased his kicking ability last preseason, when he was a member of the Houston Texans. When Texans kicker Ka’Imi Fairbairn went down with an injury during pregame warmups, Reid was the next man up to fill in. He handled kickoff duties for the game, booting one about a yard into the end zone.

While it’s fair to label Reid a multi-positional player, the Chiefs will be paying Reid to be a replacement for Tyrann Mathieu in their secondary. Kansas City signed Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal this offseason as Mathieu went south to New Orleans.

In the event kicker Harrison Butker goes down with an injury mid-game, however, head coach Andy Reid surely has his emergency option in Reid. And based on what we’ve seen, he’s likely the best emergency kicker in the NFL.

Reid’s PAT would be the last point the Chiefs would score Saturday, falling to the Bears, 19-14.