WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Nails Long Field Goal at Practice

In the event Justin Reid’s NFL career as a safety doesn’t work out, he might have another job waiting for him on the gridiron.

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs nailed a 65-yard field goal at practice Sunday. It wasn’t Harrison Butker. It was Reid, the newest member of the Chiefs’ defense. For reference, the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker connected on a 66-yarder last season, the longest made field goal in NFL history.

The kick appeared to make it through the uprights with room to spare and ignited quite the response from the players watching.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid hit a 65-YARD FG in practice today… unreal 🤯



Reid’s kicking ability is nothing new around NFL circles. A member of the Houston Texans last season, Reid’s number was called in the preseason when kicker Ka’Imi Fairbairn went down with an injury during pregame warmups. Reid handled kickoff duties and was able to send one about a yard into the end zone.

Justin Reid Embarks on New Journey with Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Reid inked a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Houston. He’s tasked with replacing the production of the “Honey Badger” Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu departed south to the Bayou, now a member of the New Orleans Saints.

The acquisition of Reid is one of many for the Chiefs, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs will enter the 2022 season without star wideout Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Replacing Hill will be a tall task, but one Reid believes the Chiefs can handle.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said on Good Morning Football last month. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points.

“We’re going to combine that with great football across the board. Complementary offense, defense, special teams, and we’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL, that’s no secret. It’s going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna want to watch that.”