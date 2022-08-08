LOOK: Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Rocks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’-Inspired Mustache

Seemingly inspired by summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, tight end Travis Kelce is sporting an excellent mustache at Kansas City Chiefs training camp. The veteran has switched up his look going into his 10th season, and he is absolutely rocking it.

Return of the 'stache. pic.twitter.com/CYGToPF42q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2022

No tight end in the NFL has come close to Kelce’s production over the past eight years. In 126 games, he has 704 receptions for 9,006 yards and 57 touchdowns. The only other ones close are Zach Ertz, with 599 catches for 6,372 yards, and Rob Gronkowski with 50 scores.

With Kansas City trading Tyreek Hill in the offseason, Kelce could actually be an even bigger focal point in Andy Reid’s offense. The head coach is confident that the squad will continue to operate at a high level with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy still in tow.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said last month. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game … And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system – a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time – you’re always going to put up points.”

Travis Kelce’s Mustache vs. Brother Jason’s Bubble Wrap vs. Aaron Rodgers’ Con Air Cosplay

So far in training camp, there have been a plethora of interesting looks. Travis Kelce’s mustache is impressive, but it is honestly one of the more understated we have seen so far.

His older brother Jason – an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles – made fun of the NFL’s Guardian Caps. He showed up to practice with bubble wrap sloppily attached to his helmet.

“I mean, if the NFL says a Guardian Cap adds 20% of protection — I figure the bubble wrap gave me another two or three,” Kelce joked.

Jason Kelce… an absolute DAWG of a human.. clearly saying “WHY STOP WITH JUST THE GUARDIAN CAPS? Let’s bubble wrap everyday that isn’t game day baby”



A LOT of negative things being said about the extra pillows this training camp by OG’s around the league 😂😂



🎥: @JClarkNBCS pic.twitter.com/QXE5a8hFEh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2022

But perhaps the greatest effort of all was Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old arrived for the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp dressed up as Nic Cage in Con Air.

The video and photo of Rodgers dressed as Cage’s Cameron Poe blew up on social media. He was shown walking through the Lambeau Field parking lot with a white tank top tucked into his jeans. The outfit was tied together with a black belt and leather boots.

Along with Rodgers’ long hair and scruffy beard, the resemblance was just uncanny.