‘Saturday Night Live’ Drops Hilarious Teaser Featuring Travis Kelce as Indiana Jones

During the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII run, star tight end Travis Kelce was rather vocal after playoff games. Kelce ofter screamed, “You have to fight for your right to party,” and apparently you have to fight for your right to host Saturday Night Live.

Kelce will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend on March 4, and teased his appearance with a hilarious promotional video. Alongside Marcello Hernandez, Kelce channeled his inner Indiana Jones, reenacting the iconic scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Instead of swapping idols like Harrison Ford, Travis Kelce swapped his recently won Vince Lombardi Trophy with an SNL logo in a comical and dramatic scene.

Kelce joins NFL stars like Tom Brady, JJ Watt, and the brothers Eli and Peyton Manning to have hosted SNL. He appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” a few days after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and announced that he’d be hosting SNL in March, and was clearly a man of his word.

There’s no question that Kelce had a big year on the football field. He brought home a second Super Bowl trophy for Kansas City and continued to climb up the all-time tight end rankings. He also had the most receptions and touchdown receptions in a single season of his career, ending the season with 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdown grabs.

He’s also had a big year off the field outside of making late-night television appearances. Kelce alongside his brother Jason launched the “New Heights” podcast, which became extremely popular very quickly. Jason is a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, as the two brothers squared off in the Super Bowl on the biggest stage while continuing to build up their brand.