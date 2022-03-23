Kansas City Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins in NFL’s Latest Blockbuster Deal

Things are changing in the NFL. While a lot of focus has been on the all quarterback movement across the league, all eyes turned on Wednesday when it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs have traded superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks.

Now, Hill also got himself an extension with the Dolphins. Part of the reason things went sour in Kansas City was reported because of a contract dispute between the Chiefs and Hill. Because of that, Hill wanted to be moved and the Chiefs acted quickly on that. Miami gave Hill a four-year extension worth $120 million with $72 million guaranteed.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

What This Means for Tyreek Hill & Miami Dolphins & Chiefs

This all came together quickly. It especially came together quickly for the Chiefs who acted fast to move Hill and bring in a gigantic haul in the process. Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have been quite the trio in Kansas City, leading the team to two Super Bowls and one championship. Now, though, with the picks heading to Kansas City, they can quickly address Hill’s departure through the 2022 NFL Draft with other game-breakers like Jameson Williams, George Pickens and Chris Olave all available this spring.

The Dolphins add a huge weapon for Tua Tagovailoa. It’s Year 3 for Tua in Miami and with Brian Flores out and Mike McDaniel in, Tua has to win now. With the Buffalo Bills still in a league of their own atop the AFC East with Josh Allen under center, the Dolphins have been active. They traded for Hill and signed Terron Armstead from New Orleans to shore up the offensive line. Now, with Jaylen Waddle and Hill in the fold, the Dolphins look to have an offense that should scare their AFC foes in 2022.

Jets, Dolphins Both Reportedly Wanted Hill

It’s interesting that this reportedly came down to the Jets and Dolphins for Tyreek Hill. The Bills are loaded and the Patriots are still the Patriots. The Dolphins and Jets want to breakthrough. Both have young star quarterbacks who need help to make the leap. For New York, they drafted Elijah Moore in 2021. But they need more help for Zach Wilson if he’s going to succeed in the AFC East this fall. Hill would’ve been a huge get for the Jets and for Robert Saleh as they look to rebound in 2022.

Either way, the Chief and the Dolphins are going to look very different in 2022. For Miami, the price was high, but they want to win now. For Kansas City, they have options to build back some depth across the board.