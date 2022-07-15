Kansas City Chiefs Unable to Reach Extension With Tackle Orlando Brown Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

If Orlando Brown wants to remain a member of the Kansas City Chiefs into 2023, both must wait until next offseason to complete a deal. Acquired via trade from the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2021 NFL season, Brown started 16 games last year.

Kansas City tagged the workhorse prior to this year’s free agency. However, without a deal reached prior to today’s (July 15) deadline, the offensive tackle faces the upcoming season without long-term security.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero reports the team’s offered a sizable signing bonus and yearly salary. However the difference between both parties stems from the lack of guaranteed money and security. Pelissero’s colleague Mike Garafolo says, “The Chiefs were willing to fully guarantee money through next season”.

The #Chiefs were willing to fully guarantee money through next season, but Orlando Brown’s camp wanted more security. So no deal for Brown, as expected. He can earn $16.7 million on the franchise tag this season if he signs it before Week 1. https://t.co/PqXEwoauOD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2022

Finally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on the deal’s specifics, citing a $30.25 million signing bonus turned down by Orlando Brown.

No deal between Chiefs and Orlando Brown will get done today, but KC was aggressive.



Its final offer was a six-year, $139 million deal ($23.16M avg) that included a $30.25 million signing bonus and $95 million in first five years.



Both sides hope for new deal after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2022

The inability to agree to terms before today’s deadline prohibits any further negotiations until the season’s finish. The situation leaves both Brown and the Chiefs in limbo ahead of training camp. Brown clearly values long-term security over a flashy salary number. And as one of the league’s premiere young tackles, an argument exists that the 26-year-old deserves both.

As for the Chiefs, should they opt to trade him before the season, teams would certainly call. But considering the difficulty in replacing his services on short notice, a deal is unlikely. Kansas City lucked into the availability of Brown while revamping a decimated offensive line that plagued the team’s title defense two seasons ago.

Orlando Brown Isn’t Alone in Franchise Tag Extension Failures

In addition to Brown’s decision, tight ends Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki enter play in 2022 without long-term extensions. Unable to agree to terms with their current teams, the two join a loaded free agency class for tight ends in the 2023 offseason.

And now, the 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players to sign contract extensions this year has come and gone without any new deals, officially.



Dalton Schultz, Mike Gesicki, Orlando Brown and Jessie Bates III are now set to play this season on their one-year franchise deals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2022

Austin Hooper, Hayden Hurst and Robert Tonyan might not scream Travis Kelce or George Kittle flash. However, the class boasts reliable pass catchers in their prime all available at once. With the explosion of the importance of a bona fide tight end option means a robust market for the crowded position group next Spring.