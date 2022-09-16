Kansas City Plans Street Closures in Preparation for Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s Memorial Service

The funeral service for Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson, who passed away last month, will take place on Friday morning.

Chiefs Kingdom will have the opportunity to remember the Hall of Fame quarterback at Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City at 11 a.m. CT. The service is open to the public, although space is limited, per Fox4. In preparation, Kansas City police will close streets near the church to help assist with parking and traffic.

They ask anyone planning on attending to give themselves ample time to make it to the church on-time. Traffic will resume normal operations by 1:30 p.m.

Len Dawson passed away on Aug. 24 at 87 years of age. Dawson spent 14 years of his career with Kansas City, leading them to AFL titles in 1966 and 1969. Dawson and the Chiefs played in Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers — a losing effort. He led them back three years later, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Dawson completed 12-of-17 passes for 142 yards — including a 46-yard touchdown pass to Otis Taylor — and named MVP.

Len Dawson Remembered as Legendary Quarterback, Broadcaster

To a younger generation of fans, Len Dawson was known for his time as a Chiefs broadcaster. Dawson spent decades with local news station KMBC. From 1985-2017, he served as color analyst for Kansas City’s radio broadcast team.

Dawson’s family issued a statement to KMBC on his passing.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” his family said. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”