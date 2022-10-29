Kansas State Absolutely Dismantles Oklahoma State, College Football World Stunned

No one saw this coming. #22 Kansas State dismantled #9 Oklahoma State. College football fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing. K State was a -2.5 coming into the game and they blew that line out of the water. This game was never in doubt as the Wildcats embarrassed the Cowboys.

With just a couple of minutes left to go Kansas State was up 48-0. They did it through the air, on the ground, on special teams – they were in control from the start and didn’t let up. An interception late in the fourth quarter at the two-minute warning put this game away for good.

For those watching at home, it was a shock. No one saw this coming, but in a Big 12 conference that has seen a lot of interconference losses, it fits.

Fans Can’t Believe Kansas State’s Performance

Alright, it’s time to talk about it – after all of the games we have seen and all of the wins and losses, Kansas State might be the best team in the Big 12. Don’t take it from me, the word is already spreading on Twitter, and fans would love nothing more than to see the Wildcats face TCU again.

These Wildcats are threatening to go on a run to finish the season. Their remaining opponents have a combined record of 17-14.

(kansas state might still be the best team in the big 12) — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 29, 2022

Oklahoma State is going to have to just take this one on the chin and try to regroup. This will likely end their hopes of winning the Big 12 conference. These Cowboys are going to have to reflect. Fans are already in the grieving period. Let’s just hope that they are able to take it in stride and get on to the next one.

Kansas state whooped our ass. Damn — Lisa Raye 💛 (@dontmentionlisa) October 29, 2022

Now, let’s talk about the College Gameday crew. They are not infallible. They make mistakes. However, this might have been the biggest miss of the season, if not ever. The 48-0 final score was wild to watch in real-time. Turnovers, failed coverages and more led to these issues.

Even when Oklahoma State got going on a drive, disaster would be right around the corner.

This may have been @CollegeGameDay's biggest miss EVER.



Kansas State 49; Oklahoma State? Zero! https://t.co/1cqqko4HrJ — Mike Smith (@USWeatherExpert) October 29, 2022

Kansas State with the performance of the weekend in college football. Congrats to the Wildcats for putting the rest of their conference on notice.