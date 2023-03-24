Kansas State Coach Pulls Back the Curtain on the Alley Oop vs. Michigan State That Has Everyone Talking

Did you catch the ending between Kansas State and Michigan State, as the Wildcats used a wild alley oop play to beat the Spartans? It was NCAA March Madness at its emphatic, dramatic best.

But fans still are wondering if there was a bit more drama involved in the no-look pass from Markquis Nowell to teammate Keyontae Johnson, who seamlessly threw down the behind-the-back dunk. Seconds before he passed the ball, Nowell appeared to be arguing with coach Jerome Tang.

Was it an intentional distraction for the Spartans? Was this show boating in overtime or an intuitive basketball play? Whatever it was, we want this Kansas State alley oop vibe in all the games we watch.

The play is worth at least another look. Or, you can put it on a loop until March Madness makes more cuts to the Sweet 16 later today.

College basketball reporter Mike Rutherford wrote of the Kansas State alley oop:

“Fake arguing with your coach to distract the defense before throwing a half-look pass for a reverse alley-oop to break a 92-92 tie in the final minute of OT in a Sweet 16 game at MSG might be the coolest shit I’ve ever seen.”

The alley oop play happened with the score tied at 92-92 between third-seeded Kansas State and the seventh-seeded Spartans. There was about a minute to go in OT.

“I was calling one thing and Nowell was calling something else,” Tang told reporters in post game. “Nowell noticed Johnson out of the corner of his eye and threw the alley-oop because of their connection.”

K-State coach Jerome Tang congratulates Markquis Nowell. The point guard scored 20 points with 19 assists. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nowell is the undersized point guard. He grew up in Harlem, so playing at retro Madison Square Garden Thursday night definitely was on his basketball bucket list. Then some Spartan player decided to do some trash talking, which motivated Nowell even more.

The alley oop pass represented Nowell’s 18th assist of the game. The NCAA tournament-record 19th came with 15 seconds to go, directing K-State to a 96-93 margin. He closed the game with a steal and layup for a 98-93 win and an invite to the Elite Eight.

So, did the alley oop start as a Kansas State ruse to trick Michigan State? Nowell said no. The 5-foot-8 guard just knows his teammates so well he doesn’t have to look.

“It was just a basketball play between me and Keyontae,” Nowell said. “We knew how Michigan State plays defense. They play high up, and Keyontae just told me, ‘we got eye contact, and he was like, lob, lob.’ I just threw it up, and he made a great play.”

And we’re all saying, more please!