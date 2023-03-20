Kansas State’s Jerome Tang On Critical Late-Game Play vs. Kentucky: ‘We Call It Mahomes’

When it came time to make a critical play late in the Round of 32 game against Kentucky, Kansas State drew inspiration from one of the NFL‘s top quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes.

Late in Sunday’s game, Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang drew up a “bubble screen” inbounds play. The Wildcats safely inbounded the ball and forced Kentucky to intentionally foul.

Kansas State hit some big free throws and secured a 75-69 win to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. After the game, Tang was asked about the specifics of that inbounds play. While he wouldn’t dive into the details, he did reveal the name.

“We stole it from somebody else” Tang said. “We have our own name — We actually call it ‘Mahomes,’ for Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.”

It is a pretty appropriate name. It’s a football-style bubble screen play, so why not name it after the local hero? Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl titles in the past four seasons, as well as two NFL MVP honors.

There are worse people to name a play after.

Kansas State advances to the Sweet Sixteen and will head to New York City to play Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. The two teams square off on Thursday, March 23.

Kansas State to Play Michigan State, Tom Izzo in Sweet Sixteen

After the big win over Kentucky on Sunday, Kansas State will play Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen at Madison Square Garden. It’ll be a tough matchup with the Spartans coming off an emotional upset win over Marquette.

Following Michigan State’s win Tom Izzo had tears in his eyes. He said he was proud of his team for the continued fight they showed throughout the season.

“It’s been a long year,” Izzo said. “But really proud of those guys. They hung in there. Shaka (Smart) has a hell of a team. He does a hell of a job. We just finally made some plays. Our defense got a little better and we made some plays. I’m just happy for our guys.”

But even through the emotion, Izzo found a way to create some laughter. He said that his star player, Tyson Walker, owes him a cab ride and a slice of pizza. Walker is a New York native.

“Well, we’re going home. And I told him two things: You get me there — I want a cab ride and one of them big slices of pizza,” Izzo said. “So that’s what Tyson owes me. He can pay for it with his NIL money.”