Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Clears the Air on his Lack of Relationship with LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar passed the torch this weekend as LeBron James eclipsed him as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. It was quite the scene in Los Angeles as ‘The King’ passed ‘The Captain’ as the league’s scoring champion with 38,390 points and counting.

Still, amidst reports that Abdul-Jabbar and James aren’t the closest pair, he set the record straight in an article on his website. In it, he reminds everyone of the importance of records falling and, additionally, why he’s at peace with passing his on.

“Whenever a sports record is broken—including mine—it’s a time for celebration. It means someone has pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible to a whole new level. And when one person climbs higher than the last person? We all feel like we are capable of being more,” wrote Abdul-Jabbar. “Here’s the main reason I don’t care that much about my record being broken: I’m no longer focused on my basketball legacy as much as I am on my social legacy.”

From there, he dove deeper into his and James’ disconnect. Abdul-Jabbar did write that he shouldered part of the blame for the two not being closer. However, he says it’s mainly due to his overall demeanor and age rather than any problems he has with James.

“LeBron said we don’t have a relationship. He’s right—and for that I blame myself. Not for anything I did, but perhaps for not making more of an effort to reach out to him. By nature I have never been a chummy, reaching-out kind of guy,” wrote Abdul-Jabbar. “I think the main reason that I never formed a bond with LeBron (again, entirely my fault) is simply our age difference. I established my scoring record in 1984—the year LeBron was born. When he started to make a name for himself, I was already pretty removed from the NBA world.”

“That disconnect is on me,” Abdul-Jabbar added. “I knew the pressures he was under and maybe I could have helped ease them a bit. But I saw that LeBron had a friend and mentor in Kobe Bryant and I was just an empty jersey in the rafters. I couldn’t imagine why he’d want to hang with someone twice his age. How many do?”

In the end, Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t mean to take anything away from James and this new milestone in his career. Considering what James represents, he is content with who now stands alone as the leading scorer in NBA history.

“My good opinion of LeBron has grown in the two years since I wrote (an article for Sports Illustrated). His passion for social justice and bettering his community has only increased—and his athleticism has soared to a whole other level of performance,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote. “I don’t want my fans to in any way tarnish or equivocate his enormous achievement. This is all about LeBron doing something no one else has done, about scoring more points than anyone has been able to in 75 years. There are no “yeah, buts,” just praise where it is rightfully and righteously due.”

“Bottom line about LeBron and me: LeBron makes me love the game again,” Abdul-Jabbar said as he wrapped up. “He makes me proud to be part of an ever-widening group of athletes who actively care about their community”.