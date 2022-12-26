Kathy Whitworth, Winningest Pro Golfer of All Time, Dead at 83

Kathy Whitworth, the most winningest pro golfer in history, passed away on Christmas Eve. She was 83.

Bettye Odle, Whitworth’s longtime girlfriend, and LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan both announced the tragic news in statements today. Neither shared details about the cause of death aside from saying that she passed “suddenly” while celebrating the holiday with her family.

“It is with a heart full of love that we let everyone know of the passing of the winningest Golf Professional ever, Kathy Whitworth. Kathy passed suddenly Saturday night celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends,” Odle said in a statement. “Kathy left this world the way she lived her life, loving, laughing, and creating memories.”

“The golf world and the world, in general, lost one of its most incredible women with the passing of Kathy Whitworth,” Marcoux Samaan wrote.

Kathy Whitworth Was the First Player to Earn $1 Million on the LGPA

Kathy Whitworth started playing golf at 15 and began her professional golfing career in 1958 while attending Odessa College. She won her first of 88 titles in the Kelly Girls Opens in 1962. Whitworth went on to win six majors and broke Mickey Wright’s record of 82 career wins in 1982.

She also earned the LPGA player of the year seven times between 1966 and 1973. And that feat led to her induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1975. Whitworth made history again when she became the first woman to earn $1 million on the LPGA before retiring in the late 1980s.

“Kathy was a champion in the truest sense of the word, both on the golf course and off. In the short time I spent with Kathy, I was truly blown away by her and her approach to the game and to life. Her strength, insightfulness, and vibrancy were obvious from the minute you met her! She inspired me as a young girl and now as the commissioner. And I know she did the same for so many others,” Marcoux Samaan added. “We all mourn with Bettye, her family, and the entire golf world.”