Keith Hernandez Botches Jazz Chisholm’s Name on MLB Broadcast in Very NSFW Fashion

Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling — better known as the best booth in baseball by many experts — are already in midseason form.

The group is good for an impressive amount of soundbites throughout the New York Mets season. Whether it’s Cohen’s exuberant walk-off calls, Darling’s insight or Hernandez’s hilarious stories, there’s never a dull moment. Luckily for us, we got a classic Keith moment during Spring Training.

Jazz Chisholm is an up-and-coming star in the MLB. He also plays in the NL East with the Miami Marlins, so the Mets will see plenty of him. As the Mets and Marlins took the field for a Spring Training game, Hernandez read the opposing team’s fielding chart, and botched Chisholm’s name in spectacular, NSFW fashion.

"Chaz Jizzem is gonna start in centerfield." – Keith Hernandez 😅 pic.twitter.com/N2eYRIBgEU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 26, 2023

Chaz Jizzem. It’s impressive the rest of the Mets booth was able to keep their laughter under wraps, but they’ve had plenty of experience with Hernandez in the past.

The Mets are excited for what should be a great season on the field, and fans are also happy to have some great announcers bringing them the action. It should be a fun time in Queens in 2023.

More on Keith Hernandez, New York Mets

Many may not have realized, but Keith Hernandez almost didn’t return to the SNY booth this season.

While the Mets were improving their team on the field, SNY — which is still owned by the Wilpons, the previous owners of the Mets — had contract talks with Hernandez that didn’t go great. There were rumors that Hernandez wasn’t going to return to the fold, and the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal.

Thankfully, that was quelled, and cooler heads prevailed. Keith Hernandez is a Mets legend, Seinfeld star and savant in the booth. Another season of Gary, Keith and Ron will be as must-watch as the product on the field.