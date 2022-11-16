Kelly Stafford Speaks Out on Husband Matthew Stafford’s Stay in Concussion Protocol

Los Angeles Rams (3-6) quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol having missed his team’s Week 10 matchup Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals (4-6).

Stafford practiced in limited fashion, but was not cleared to play. Backup John Wolford was under center in the 27-17 loss. Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, called out the NFL on Instagram Tuesday, saying the league needs to do a better job handling injuries.

“@nfl do something,” Kelly wrote. “Show that you wanna make it better for future generations. Saying it doesn’t matter what these men play on is complete negligence on your part.”

She later expressed concern for her husband on “The Morning After” podcast, which released Tuesday. Kelly said that while she loves watching Matthew doing what he loves, she’d give it up in a split-second.

“I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves,” she said, via E! News. “It’s what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy. But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I’d give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don’t need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live.”

Kelly Stafford Fell in Love With Matthew Stafford the Man

Kelly and Matthew have four kids together, all girls. She held back tears saying she fell in love with Matthew the man and not the football player.

“I fell in love with Matthew because he was funny, witty, cute and a little chubby and kind and patient and just f——smart,” she said. “It’s scary to think that Matthew may not be around.”

Kelly declined to go in depth on Matthew’s injury, though she is proud of her husband for prioritizing his health.

“I think this was probably a stack up of hits,” she said. “I think his head finally said, ‘I just need a break’ and made him aware of it.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay, meanwhile, did not say Tuesday whether or not Stafford has a concussion.

“That hasn’t been communicated to me,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I just know he has to go through these steps. Whether he did, or didn’t, has not been communicated to me.”