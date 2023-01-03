Ken Block, Pro Rally Car Driver & Action Sports Legend, Dies in Snowmobile Accident at 55

Ken Block, pro rally driver, Hoonigan and DC Shoes co-founder, died in a snowmobile accident near his home in Utah Monday. He was 55.

Hoonigan Industries confirmed Block’s death in a statement, via ESPN. “It’s with deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the statement read. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”‘

Per to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was riding his snowmobile at around 2 p.m. on a steep slope when the vehicle suddenly upended and landed on top of him. Officials pronounced Block dead at the scene, per TMZ.

Block became one of the most recognizable names in the sport during the mid-2000s, a podium mainstay in Rally America. Block won 16 times on the circuit and appeared on 28 podiums in 60 starts. He regularly competed in the X Games, becoming a five-time medalist. Block’s best finish came in 2007 when he took home Silver.

Ken Block was a Trailblazer in Motorsports

In 2008, Block posted the first of 10 Gymkhana videos to YouTube. The videos featured him stunt driving and drifting and have accumulated more than one billion views. The Hoonigan YouTube channel is the most popular in motorsports history.

“Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry,” Steve Arpin, Block’s teammate in the Nitro RallyCross series, told ESPN. “But if you were lucky enough to know him, that’s where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side.”

Block is survived by his wife, Lucy, and their 16-year-old daughter, Lia.