Kendrick Perkins Explains Bizarre Hot Mic Moment on ESPN Monday to Stephen A. Smith

Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins has a bizarre moment on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ last week. Last Monday while host Stephen A. Smith was speaking about the Dallas Mavericks, a strange breathing and moaning sound was picked up by the microphone.

And Perkins was the culprit.

The peculiar moment left viewers scratching their heads and possibly laughing, and on a recent ‘First Take’ episode Smith brought the moment back to life. Before addressing a question about the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies playoff series, Perkins let a large sigh to display his annoyance. A moment that Smith let slide the first time, but not the second time around.

Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins with some great analysis of Perk's loud breathing pic.twitter.com/xevulFp7Lq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 14, 2023

“Well first of all before you speak let me tell you this Kendrick Perkins. You already went viral for breathing deeply a few days ago, you gonna do that again on Friday morning? You gonna do that again on Friday morning,” Smith repeated. “That what you’re gonna do?”

Perkins retorted, revealing that the reason for his heavy breathing on Monday’s show was due to him fighting a sickness.

“The breathing on Monday was because I couldn’t control myself because damnit I had the flu. But I don’t miss days of work, just like you, I learn from you,” Perkins explained.

Perkins revealed that his dramatic breath on Friday’s episode was intentional, and hopefully, Big Perk can avoid being under the weather and any unintentional heavy breathing moving forward.

ESPN Mics Pick Up Bizarre Moaning Noises on ‘First Take’



Anyone watching ESPN‘s First Take on Monday morning probably muttered to themselves, “What the hell is that?” A mic picked up some bizarre noises while Stephen A. Smith attempted to have a conversation with Kendrick Perkins.

Smith and Perkins were in the middle of a segment when a mic picked up some strange moaning sounds. The noises weren’t exactly faint, either. They could be heard even as Smith continued his talking point about the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

We can’t really describe what happened — because we don’t know. Maybe we don’t want to know, either. Regardless, below is the clip shared from Barstool Sports:

Who is moaning into the mic over at ESPN????? pic.twitter.com/FatOk7k7Jj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 10, 2023

That’s unsettling, isn’t it? But it didn’t seem to get in the way of Smith who continued to talk as if nothing was out of the ordinary. Or maybe he couldn’t hear it?

We may not get it but we’d like some sort of explanation from ESPN, just so we know what actually happened. Although, again, maybe it’s best if we don’t.

Regardless of what bizarre circumstance led to this very weird situation on First Take, let this serve as a reminder to always turn your mic off when you’re not on set. You never know what might happen when you leave it turned on.