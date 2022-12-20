Kenny Pickett ‘In Line’ to Start vs. Raiders After Clearing Concussion Protocol, Steelers Fans Have Mixed Emotions

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, Kenny Pickett will likely be the guy under center. The rookie gunslinger cleared concussion protocol and “is line” to start on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pickett sustained a concussion in Week 14 and miss last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Mitchell Trubisky started in Sunday’s game, leading the Steelers to a 24-16 road victory.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett had cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start vs. the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

The news of Pickett’s return for this weekend’s game against the Raiders was met with mixed emotions. Some are excited for the rookie to return to the field while others would rather see Trubisky.

“Well, looks like we’re back to losing,” one Steelers fan said. Another added, “L. We want Mitch.”

Despite some of the negative comments, there were Pickett supporters out there.

“Let’s get it Pickett,” one fan said. Another simply added, “Let’s goooo!”

To start the season, the Steelers rolled out Trubisky to be the team’s starter. After a struggling start, Mike Tomlin pulled the trigger and gave the nod to Pickett. It seems that it’s now the rookie’s job — when healthy — for the remainder of the year.

Steelers Breaking Out Throwback Uniforms for Christmas Eve Game

Regardless of who’s under center, there is a level of excitement among Steelers fans for this week’s game against the Raiders on Christmas Eve. Pittsburgh is breaking out throwback uniforms for the occasion.

The block letters return for Saturday’s contest, along with a special patch to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

“It means a lot we can wear the jerseys they wore and being a part of that tradition is awesome,” Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt said. “We take a lot of pride in being able to carry on that legacy and play for the Steelers.”

Additionally, the Steelers will retire the No. 32 jersey of Franco Harris, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.