Kenny Pickett Video Posted After Steelers Win Has NFL Fans Riled up in the Comments

Kenny Pickett might’ve turned a corner on Monday Night Football. The rookie quarterback led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, notching a nice primetime win early in his career.

Pickett ended the game completing 20-of-28 passes for 174 yards and rushing for an additional 32. He didn’t have any touchdowns to his name but handled the pressure of Monday Night Football well for a rookie QB. Afterward, the NFL posted a video that got plenty of Steelers fans riled up.

“First primetime win for the rookie,” the tweet said.

One NFL fan took Pickett’s victory on MNF to the extreme, saying, “He’s already accomplished more as a rookie than Joe Burrow did as a rookie.”

Another fan had a slightly different take, saying, “Solid game for him. He’s still got a long way to go. Promising for Steelers fans but I’m still not sold on him. His best game is still not even that good but it was solid.”

“Kenny Franchise,” another Twitter user added.

Early in the season, head coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to replace Mitchell Trubisky with Pickett. Some loved the move while others were skeptical. Maybe it doesn’t look perfect just yet, but there are some promising signs from the rookie gunslinger.

Kenny Pickett Leads Steelers to Win Without Najee Harris in 2nd Half

Kenny Pickett’s first primetime win in the NFL didn’t come easy. Though Pittsburgh dominated the first half against Indianapolis, it had to fight without lead ball carrier Najee Harris in the final 30 minutes.

Harris left the contest just before halftime due to an abdominal injury. He totaled 35 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Steelers.

With Harris in the game, the Steelers took a 16-3 advantage into halftime. They only scored eight points in the final two quarters, but it was enough to secure their fourth win of the season.

Can Pickett carry some of the moment from Monday Night Football into the remaining six games? Pittsburgh returns to action next Sunday, traveling to Atlanta to play the Falcons.