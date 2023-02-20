Kenny Smith: It’s Time for Charles Barkley to Apologize to Michael Jordan

Old NBA rivals and longtime buddies Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan haven’t had a cordial relationship in quite some time after a few comments Barkley made years ago over Jordan’s way of running the Charlotte Hornets. A great friend of both, Kenny “The Jet” Smith thinks it’s way past time for the two to bury the hatchet. He told TMZ at All-Star weekend that the onus is on Chuck to apologize to Jordan for those comments.

“Well, all he has to do is make a phone call, if he misses him. He’s gotta talk to him,” Smith said to a TMZ reporter who hunted him down at the airport this past weekend. The reporter then asked Smith if he would try to broker peace between the two. To which he answered: “Well, I didn’t even know I was negotiating, you know. Obviously, Mike and I played at school, at college together. So he came down in the lobby to say hello to me. Obviously, Charles was there and I said, ‘let’s take a pic!'”

Was there any animosity shown between the two during the photo opportunity?

“No, no, no. Not at all,” said Smith, before explaining how both guys have a lot of pride, which makes it hard for them to settle the score.

“Well, I think the one thing that Charles and both Michael have a lot of pride. So, once the pride settles down. But I do think Charles was wrong. Apologize, you know. Have to apologize. Mike’s doing a great job.”

Last November, Barkley himself addressed the situation and explained to Taylor Rooks what sparked the whole disagreement:

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him. But I’m going to do my job first and foremost. ‘Cause I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers and not my best friend. What I said was…Michael gotta surround himself with better people. I worry about him being successful, because, when you’re a star — he’s the biggest star I’ve ever been around — everybody around you is going to tell you what you want to hear. And I didn’t think he had a good enough supporting cast around him in the front office to be successful.”

According to the Chuckster, an outraged MJ gave him a call swiftly after those remarks and the two have had a fractured relationship since.

“He took offense and he called me. It wasn’t a pleasant conversation and we haven’t spoken since then. I thought it would blow over, to be honest with you. But he’s stubborn and I’m stubborn, and that’s it.”

Maybe one day Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan will put this silly business to the side and resume what was once a great friendship. But Barkley stands by his comments, meanwhile Kenny Smith believes they were a bit out of line and he should apologize.

Oh, the drama.