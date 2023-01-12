Kentucky Basketball Fans Set Up GoFundMe To Pay John Calipari’s $40M Buyout

Things in Lexington, Kentucky are not great as far as the basketball program is concerned. Fans seem to be growing tired of John Calipari. While Coach Cal was at one point the savior of the program, the last few years have left fans feeling uneasy and even downright upset.

Highlighted with a loss to lowly South Carolina, the Wildcats might be at rock bottom. If they are, that means there’s nowhere to go but up. Despite having the returning National Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe, it has not been a good season so far.

One fan has taken things to the next step and is trying to raise money for John Calipari’s buyout, which has been raised to $52M. Organized by Noah Leighton, there isn’t much traction to the fundraiser. Just $5 has been raised in total.

“As the BBN is fully aware, we are in dire need of a new basketball coach. Swaggy Cal died a long time ago, and there is no end in sight of things getting any better. We only need 52 million dollars to pay his buyout so the university can fire him. Please consider donating in order to save Kentucky Basketball as we know it. BBN, the Commonwealth, and the world as we know it are now in your hands,” the description says.

A little dramatic, but I think folks get the point. Say, is this the same guy that got kicked out of the game for his sign?

Can John Calipari Fix Things This Season?

On Tuesday night, things got really bad for Kentucky. The Cats came out slow and were down double digits early to the Gamecocks. South Carolina entered the game with a 7-8 record. However, they made it look as though they were the superior team all night, winning 71-68.

There is just something off about this Kentucky team. They have the pieces that they need. The talent is there. But it just doesn’t mesh together. The players themselves just can’t find a rhythm on the court and it leads to long periods of little to no offensive production.

Whatever John Calipari has up his sleeve, he needs to pull it out. Getting this team back on track could prove to be a Herculean effort. Perhaps he is destined to leave for Texas after this season. Maybe he’s going to retire to some NBA exec job or just be the program ambassador like his lifetime contract outlines.

The ball is in Cal’s hands. He needs to pass it or shoot.