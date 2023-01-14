Kentucky Basketball Savagely Trolls Tennessee After Upset Win In Knoxville

Kentucky’s basketball team has gone through some rough weeks recently, so what better way to turn things around than with a win over your rival? The Wildcats defeated Tennessee 63-56 on Saturday in Knoxville, and they have no intention of letting the Volunteers forget about it.

Shortly after the score went final from Rocky Top, Kentucky basketball’s Twitter account savagely trolled Tennessee. It got plenty of laughs, too. Well, at least from Big Blue Nation.

but not for us … pic.twitter.com/Z07MELWP9s — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 14, 2023

That’s going to sting for Tennessee for a while. The Vols won’t get another crack at the Cats until Saturday, Feb. 18 in Lexington.

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing streak with Saturday’s win. Head coach John Calipari is still facing plenty of criticism with his team owning an 11-6 record. But, maybe the guy who got kicked out of Rupp Arena for bringing a “Please go to Texas” sign will take it a little easier on the Wildcats leader.

Probably not, though.

Cats Fans Laugh at Vols’ Pain

After losing back-to-back games to Alabama and South Carolina, Kentucky fans were looking for something to celebrate. They got it on Knoxville on Saturday.

So, when the social media team took time to troll the Vols, Big Blue Nation also jumped in to rub salt in the wound.

“We gottta win more, this new guy on the keys is elite,” one UK fan said on Twitter. Another added, “Whoever this is……double their salary asap.”

“Oh this is good,” another Kentucky fan said. Several others from around Twitter simply said, “admin W.”

Winning is expected in Lexington every single season. But after seeing the social media team’s response to the rivalry win over Tennessee, Kentucky fans want to see even more victories, now.

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Rupp Arena against Georgia. We’re hoping to see more trolling from the social media team if the Wildcats get the win.