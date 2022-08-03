Kentucky Basketball Team Raises Over $2 Million for Flood Relief

The Kentucky basketball program lent a helping hand to those in need on Tuesday night. During the open practice, the team held a telethon in hopes of raising money for flood relief, which has devastated the eastern portion of the state.

By the end of the night, the University of Kentucky’s athletic department helped raise more than $2.4 million in flood relief. People donated at the door, via telethon, online and on the court on Tuesday.

LEX 18 News announced the impressive total raised on Tuesday night. Donations are still being accepted and all proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

TELETHON TOTAL: A big THANK YOU to everyone who has made a donation to help those in immediate need.



You can still donate! Call (859) 787-0909 or go to https://t.co/0vsNJKvztK to make a donation. pic.twitter.com/cLixKL1wXo — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) August 3, 2022

Among those who donated included former Florida football star and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, as well as country music legend Garth Brooks.

That’s an incredible use of Wildcats basketball’s platform and will help so many of those impacted by the floods in Eastern Kentucky. Well done, UK.

Floods Devastate Kentucky

Heavy rains in Eastern Kentucky resulted in severe flooding, affecting 13 counties in that region of the state. According to Yahoo, at least 37 people have died because of the disaster.

Entire neighborhoods and towns have been underwater. Over the weekend, 23,000 people had no power. Several videos of rescue efforts have made their way to the internet and social media.

“Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians,” Gov. And Beshear said, per FOX News.

Because of the serious nature of the devastation, so many have offered to help. Along with Kentucky basketball’s fundraising efforts, country music stars Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both pitched in.

Childers assisted in cleaning up near Jenkins, which suffered damage from the flooding. Stapleton helped purchase supplies for those in need and also helped clean up homes in communities affected.