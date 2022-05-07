Kentucky Derby 2022: Horses, Start Time, and How to Watch

On Saturday evening, the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” will take place when the 2022 Kentucky Derby begins later today at Churchill Downs. Today will mark the 148th running of the famous horse racing event held annually in Louisville, Kentucky.

As always, Derby attendees will be dressed to impress at today’s event. Ladies are typically seen in bright-colored spring dresses and Derby hats. Similarly, gentlemen are often seen wearing pastel-colored suits and seersucker blazers. It’s one of the many traditions that make the Kentucky Derby a one-of-a-kind event, and why so many celebrities attend each year.

The iconic race will include 20 horses who qualified for this year’s event by earning points on the 2022 Road to the Kentucky Derby. The race will feature 20 of the fastest horses in the world as they vie to cross the finish line first. However, one prominent trainer and his horses will not be competing in the race for the next two years.

Last year, the Kentucky Derby was overshadowed by controversy after officials nullified Medina Spirit’s win. The horse tested positive for a banned substance following the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Subsequently, officials banned horse trainer Bob Baffert – arguably the most famous trainer and owner in the sport – for two years for the offense. Baffert’s horses have won the race a record-equaling six times, including Justify who won the Triple Crown in 2018.

In an even sadder turn of events, Medina Spirit unexpectedly passed away in December 2021. Now, the 2022 Kentucky Derby looks to move forward from the controversy. Without Baffert’s horses in this year’s event, the field is wide open and the race is there for the taking.

When and How to Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will air live from Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 7. The historic horse race is set to run at 6:57 p.m. ET and only takes around two minutes to complete, hence its nickname – the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”

For U.S. viewers, the Derby will air live on NBC, on NBC’s website, and on the network’s app. Coverage of the 148th running begins midday as the horses and their jockeys prepare to compete for a trip to the Winner’s Circle.

The Kentucky Derby is the first of three major events that make up the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred horse racing. A Triple Crown is earned when a horse wins the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont Stakes in a single season. The Preakness is coming up next in two weeks on May 21, and the Belmont Stakes follows on June 11.

Kentucky Derby Horses and the Odds for Today’s Race