Kentucky Derby becomes most-watched sporting event since the Super Bowl

The 2023 Kentucky Derby was the most-watched sporting event and second most-watched show since Super Bowl LVII this past February, bringing in an average of 14.8 million viewers Saturday.

Per an NBC Sports press release, the network’s coverage peaked at 16.6 million viewers as Mage crossed the finish line as the victor. It’s the 14th consecutive year that the “Run for the Roses” has topped 14.5 million viewers, excluding the 2020 event held in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peacock saw a 50% jump in viewership from last year, making the 2023 Kentucky Derby the most-streamed horse race ever.

Remarkably, the 2023 Kentucky Derby still fell well short of Super Bowl LVII’s viewership — as did every sporting event and TV show for that matter. 115.1 million tuned in to see the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. In total, more fans watched this year’s Super Bowl than any other broadcast in U.S. TV history.

Based on the game coming down to the wire, you’d typically be correct to assume that’s where viewership peaked. Super Bowl LVII, however, had a pop icon who stole the show in Rihanna.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show had 118.7 million glued to their TV sets. It’s no surprise her 12-song medley in 13 minutes received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Rihanna’s performance was only topped in viewership by Katy Perry’s in 2015.

Mage wins the 2023 Kentucky Derby in thrilling finish

After a thrilling race in 149th running of the Kentucky Derby, Mage won the day as a 15-1 pick. After last year’s thrilling upset win by Rich Strike, the Derby delivered another memorable moment as sports fans around the world watched the final stretch end with Mage overtaking Two Phil’s — as Angel of Empire surged from the pack for third. Mage won the race, with Two Phil’s coming in second and race-favorite Angel of Empire finishing third.

Coming into the iconic race, odds-on favorite Forte was scratched Saturday morning — opening up the field even more. The Derby field was trimmed down to just 18 entrants by race time.

Entering the race with Forte out, Tapit Trace and Angel of Empire were the expected favorites. Angel of Empire moved into the favorite spot with about an hour to post time. Tapit Trace, meanwhile, slipped slightly into second-place odds. Entering the back stretch of the race, the favorites sat in last and second-to-last.