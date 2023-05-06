How to watch the 149th Kentucky Derby: Betting odds, post time, field, and pageantry

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby is just hours away as patrons file into the seats at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. As the first jewel in the coveted Triple Crown and the most famous horse racing event of the season, all eyes will be planted on the “Running of the Roses.”

As televisions across the United States tune in for the 1- and 1/4-mile race expected to last just over two minutes, the questions for viewers across the country remains the same. How do I watch? What do I look for? And of course, who will win?

Here’s a full breakdown of everything you need to know about the Derby Day festivities, from how to watch on television to which horse is the favorite and everything in between.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby

Channel: NBC

Time: 12 pm ET (Post Time: 6:57 pm ET)

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Betting odds:

Tapit Trice (5): 9-2

Angel of Empire (14): 9-2

Derma Sotogake (20): 7-1

Kingsbarns (6): 10-1

Two Phil’s (3): 7-1

Mage (8): 17-1

Verifying (2): 17-1

Confidence Gain (4): 16-1

Cyclone Mischief (21): 34-1

Disarm (11): 24-1

Hit Show (1): 26-1

Mandarin Hero (22): 21-1

Rocket Can (18): 27-1

Jace’s Road (12): 32-1

Raise Cain (16): 27-1

Sun Thunder (13): 30-1

Reincarnate (7): 13-1

Picking a horse: Everyone has their own way of predicting who will win the Kentucky Derby each year. Some do months of research on the strengths and weaknesses of each contender while others take a quick glance at the board for their favorite name. Whether you choose the prettiest horse or the biggest underdog, the only important thing when wagering on the race is to bet responsibly.

Forte, one of the early favorites, was scratched on Saturday morning. The change shook up betting odds in a big way. Angel of Empire and Derma Sogotake became the favorites at 9-2 after the change.

Kentucky Derby traditions, pageantry

The Kentucky Derby has cemented its place as one of America’s most iconic sporting events over the years in part due to the large amount of tradition and pageantry which has built up along the way.

From the mint juleps to fancy hats and crazy suits, here’s all you need to know about the storylines off the track on Saturday. “My Old Kentucky Home” and the “Call to Post” played on trumpet headline the pageantry.

Mint Juleps: The official drink of the Kentucky Derby features two ounces of Woodford Reserve bourbon, three mint leaves, a half ounce of simple syrup and crushed ice, per the Kentucky Derby website. For those attending the race, there is an option served in a gold-plated cup with a silver-plated straw for $1,000. Non-alcoholic versions often substitute the famous bourbon with ginger ale.

Derby Attire: When looking across the grandstands, you will certainly see some bold fashion choices scattered across the track. The feathery hats with big ribbons and large bills have become the most famous fashion statement associated with the event. Some cost upwards of $1,000, but the dresses complementing those hats have also made headlines. For men, it has become commonplace to wear suits with unique patterns and designs which go well with – or sometimes clash with – what the women wear.

Controversy: This year’s Kentucky Derby comes with controversy after bad news plagued Churchill Downs in the past week. The death of multiple horses and the suspension of a trainer have led to more discussion surrounding the sport.