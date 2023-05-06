Forte, the 3-1 odds-on favorite to win the 149th Kentucky Derby, has been scratched from the race.

This comes after four other horses, Skinner, Practical Move, Lord Miles, and Continuar were also scratched from the race. The Derby field is now down to 18. Forte’s scratch leaves No. 5 Tapit Trace (5-1) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (8-1) as the two horses with the best odds to take the first jewel of the Triple Crown.

Forte was running on the track at Churchill Downs as early as this morning.

Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite #Forte puts in one easy final training session for @PletcherRacing @RepoleStable this morning @ChurchillDowns ahead of the starting gate!🌹 pic.twitter.com/FfXnGe3ICU — Corrie McCroskey (@BH_CMcCroskey) May 6, 2023

Forte is an undefeated champion racehorse with wins in the Grade I Hopeful Stakes, Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Florida Derby as a three-year-old. He has posted a record of 6-0 and has earned a winning sum of $2,409,830.

Five Derby scratches, four horse deaths leave fans baffled at Churchill Downs

Nothing has gone as planned at Churchill Downs this week. They’ve been able to run the races without a hitch, but behind the scenes has been nothing short of a conundrum.

The scratches are one thing, and even with a depleted field without the odds-on favorite racing, the race will run like there was never a problem. What is disturbing, however, is the fact that four horses were euthanized during Derby prep. This included a horse that was scheduled to race for the Run for the Roses.

Parent Pride and Chasing Artie, both trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., died after their respective races this week. Neither death has been explained and is being investigated by Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Joseph has since been indefinitely suspended from the racetrack. All of his horses, including fellow Derby scratch Lord Miles, would also be removed from all events this week.

Aside from Joseph’s horses, three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana and Derby entrant Wild On Ice also passed away. They were both euthanized after sustaining injuries while training/racing.

“When horses die unexpectedly, we all suffer. But we take comfort in the tools and practices we have collectively developed to investigate contributing factors. [We will] deploy those learnings to minimize future risk,” Lisa Lazarus, CEO of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, told AP. “HISA also intends to conduct its own in-depth analysis of the fatalities. [They] will share those findings once the full investigation is complete.”

The Kentucky Derby will be run, regardless of any more scratches, at 6:57 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock.