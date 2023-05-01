Kentucky Derby field set, odds revealed

The 2023 Kentucky Derby field was set Monday with post positions being set and the morning lines officially dropping with Forte as the favorite.

Forte, which is jockeyed by Irad Ortiz, has opened Monday with 3-1 odds to win the 149th running of the famous race. Ortiz is one of the best jockeys in the world, having won four of the past five Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Jockey. Forte has won $2,359,730 in his career so far and has also won six of his seven starts.

The 3-year-old Forte is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has two other horses racing in the Kentucky Derby as well. One of them is Tapit Trice, who has the second-best odds at 5-1. The other is Kingsbarns, who is tied for the fourth-best odds with Two Phil’s at 12-1.

Pletcher is a two-time Kentucky Derby champion having trained the 2010 winner Super Saver and the 2017 winner Always Dreaming.

Practical Move has the third-best odds at 10-1.

Forte will be in the No. 15 post position, which has had three winners start from its gate over the past decade. That includes 2015 winner American Pharoah, who became the first horse to win the Triple Crown since 1978 during his historic stretch in 2015.

The race at Churchill Downs will start at 6:57 p.m. E.T. Saturday.

Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby last year in one of the event’s biggest upsets ever. Rich Strike wasn’t even in the field until the Friday before the race when Ethereal Road scratched. The underdog wasn’t given much of a chance, either, by the oddsmakers when he got the news and finished with the longest odds in the race at 80-to-1.

Kentucky Derby post positions

1. Hit Show, 30-1, Manny Franco

2. Verifying, 15-1, Tyler Gafflione

3. Two Phil’s, 12-1, Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game, 20-1, James Graham

5. Tapit Trice, 5-1, Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns, 12-1, Jose Ortiz

7. Reincarnate, 50-1, John Velazquez

8. Mage, 15-1, Javier Castellano

9. Skinner, 20-1, Juan Hernandez

10. Practical Move, 10-1, Ramon Vazquez

11. Disarm, 30-1, Joel Rosario

12. Jace’s Road, 15-1, Florent Geroux

13. Sun Thunder, 50-1, Brian Hernandez

14. Angel of Empire, 14-1, Flavien Prat

15. Forte, 3-1, Irad Ortiz

16. Raise Cain, 50-1, Gerardo Corrales

17. Derma Sotogake, 10-1, Christophe Lemaire

18. Rocket Can, 30-1, Junior Alvarado

19. Lord Miles, 30-1, Paco Lopez

20. Continuar, 50-1, Ryusei Sakai

21, Also Eligible : Cyclone Mischief, 30-1, Joel Rosario,

22, Also Eligible : Mandarin Hero, 20-1, Kazushi Kimura

23, Also Eligible : King Russell, 50-1, Rafael Bejarano