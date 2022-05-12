Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike Will Not Run in Preakness Stakes

Everyone hates to see it, but there won’t be a Triple Crown winner in 2022. Unfortunately, Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is going to bypass the Preakness Stakes and prepare for the Belmont Stakes, according to the Daily Racing Forum.

Rich Strike – who is trained by Eric Reed and owned by Rick Dawson – captured the Kentucky Derby despite having 80-1 odds to win. Although he was a long shot, Rich Strike did it – and that’s what made this year’s Derby so special.

Although everyone was hoping Rich Strike would be a participant in the Preakness Stakes, Reed and Dawson had already planned on bypassing the race and later participating in the Belmont Stakes. They said it was “very, very tempting” to change their plans before ultimately deciding to do “what’s best” for Rich Strike.

With the announcement of Rich Strike not running in the Preakness Stakes, the horse becomes the second Kentucky Derby winner in the last four years not to participate in the event.

Kentucky Derby 2022: Rich Strike Wins at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike, the longest shot in the field, captured the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with a crowd of more than 150,000 at Churchill Downs saluting his historical run for the roses.

Rich Strike didn’t even make the Kentucky Derby field until Friday morning when Ethereal Road was forced to scratch. The horse’s owner said he didn’t know that Rich Strike made the field until 30 seconds before Friday’s entry deadline – and jockey Sonny Leon had never ridden a horse in the Kentucky Derby before Saturday.

Oddsmakers gave him an 80-to-1 shot of winning. Only one other winner in the previous 147 races had greater odds. If you were one of the bettors who took a chance, the payout on a $2 wager to win was $163.60.