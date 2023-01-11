Kentucky Fan Kicked Out of Rupp Arena for Sign Trolling Head Coach John Calipari

Things are not going well for John Calipari in Lexington. Fans are getting kicked out of Rupp Arena for signs trolling the head coach. If you have ever been to Rupp, you know the blue coats don’t mess around. The harshest ushers in all of sports.

Apparently, a fan was led out of the arena for a sign. It was a white poster that read “Please go to Texas.” Someone that was watching didn’t approve. That fan was found and kicked out of the game.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio posted a photo of the sign while it was being held up. At one point, the South Carolina Gamecocks led 21-8 in the first half. John Calipari looked lost.

UK fan just got thrown of the arena for having this sign pic.twitter.com/PcdBe0jxUM — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 11, 2023

When John Calipari came to Kentucky, the basketball program was on life support. Before he got there, Billy Gillispie left the team in a bad spot. Cal was able to put life back into Kentucky basketball and write a few chapters of his own into its history books.

If you’re a fan of the program, it feels like something is missing. So, that spark just isn’t there. This fan is clearly in the (seemingly growing) group of those that are ready to move on to a new era.

What Can John Calipari Do?

While his team continues to struggle against lesser teams, John Caliarpi runs out of options. So, even with the defending National Player of the Year, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cal can’t find consistency. This team has talent, it even has experience like it hasn’t had in years past… and yet they are struggling against South Carolina at home.

The Texas rumors began this week, and Kentucky fans were split. However, there was what seemed a large portion of fans that wanted to see him gone. Or just didn’t care either way. So, it feels like the fanbase is turning.

Kentucky fans might remember that legendary turnaround in 2014. The Harrison twins and Julius Randle flipped the script and came away with a championship game appearance in March. While that would be great, it just doesn’t feel like the magic is there anymore.

Does this team have the heart to build a comeback this season?